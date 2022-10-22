New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 25,600 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.