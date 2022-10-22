New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 125,679 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

IRT opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.