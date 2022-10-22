US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 166.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

