Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

