UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in UGI were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

