Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

HD opened at $275.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

