Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Cut by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

