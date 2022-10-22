Tobam Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 156,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Read More
