argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in argenx by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $376.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.07. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.86.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.07.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

