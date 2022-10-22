Tobam Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
