Tobam Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

