First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $511,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15,698.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

IYE opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

