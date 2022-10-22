First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,852 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.49 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

