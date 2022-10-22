First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.