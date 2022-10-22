Tobam Invests $30,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Cognex by 93.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 2.9 %

CGNX opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.