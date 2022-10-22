545 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $62.84 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

