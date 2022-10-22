Tobam Takes $30,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

