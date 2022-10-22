Tobam Sells 11,034 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tobam reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

