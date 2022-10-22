Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,843.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,969.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

