Tobam Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CGI were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 795.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Shares of GIB opened at $77.61 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

