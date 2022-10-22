New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,490 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of SM Energy worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

