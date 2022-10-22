Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $57,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 100.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 384,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

