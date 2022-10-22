Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 731 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $21,070,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,526,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,964,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,424,000 after buying an additional 675,096 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.27. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

