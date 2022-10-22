220 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $267.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.18. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

