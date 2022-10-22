Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 96,864 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.