Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Focus Financial Partners worth $36,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

