New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,424 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of H&R Block worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.