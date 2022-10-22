New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $43.59 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.