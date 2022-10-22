Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Visa by 16,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.