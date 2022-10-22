MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 150 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $852,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.