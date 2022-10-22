NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

