MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 452 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

