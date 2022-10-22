Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.