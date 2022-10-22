Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

