MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 206 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $982,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 41.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

