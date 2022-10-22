LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201. Insiders own 3.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LiveRamp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Articles

