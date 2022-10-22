Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of CVX opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. Chevron has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

