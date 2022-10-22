Cwm LLC Has $223,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 52.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 52.3% in the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 972,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 334,080 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

BKR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

