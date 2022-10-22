Cwm LLC Has $235,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PSJ opened at $91.13 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $155.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

