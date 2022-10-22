Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $131.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $194.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.