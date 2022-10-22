J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

