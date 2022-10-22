Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Up 0.9 %

CMA opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

