Cwm LLC Buys 185 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.03. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

