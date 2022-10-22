Cwm LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

