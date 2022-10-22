Gravitas Education (GEHI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gravitas Education to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gravitas Education has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Gravitas Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Gravitas Education Competitors -1.85% -26.24% -0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gravitas Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million $6.79 million 3.26 Gravitas Education Competitors $469.41 million -$46.34 million 2.88

Gravitas Education’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gravitas Education. Gravitas Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gravitas Education and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravitas Education Competitors 167 864 1351 19 2.51

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Gravitas Education’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gravitas Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,017 play-and-learn centers and 54 student care centers. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

