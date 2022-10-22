Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head-To-Head Review

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 EOG Resources 0 2 20 1 2.96

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $147.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion 2.66 $138.18 million $1.28 7.52 EOG Resources $18.64 billion 4.24 $4.66 billion $9.75 13.85

This table compares Permian Resources and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% EOG Resources 25.71% 32.03% 18.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Permian Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.