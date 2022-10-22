Cwm LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

