Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Financial Analysis

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 9.84% 10.26% 5.08% Bakkt N/A -15.70% -14.10%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 5.78, meaning that its share price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bakkt 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $469.64, indicating a potential upside of 39.79%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.77 $161.46 million $4.21 79.80 Bakkt $39.44 million 14.91 -$183.21 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Bakkt on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.