Surge Components (SPRS) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Surge Components to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surge Components and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 37 314 359 20 2.50

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Surge Components’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Surge Components has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 5.78 Surge Components Competitors $5.41 billion $289.31 million 5.77

Surge Components’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.59% 23.19% 14.45% Surge Components Competitors -211.31% 1.00% 0.76%

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

