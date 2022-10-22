Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

