Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.05.

Antofagasta stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

